CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he fell onto the electrified third rail at a Chicago Transit Authority station. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office say 31-year-old Rueben Castro of Chicago fell onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station about 10:20 p.m. Friday. Police say Castro was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

