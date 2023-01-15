Paris station stabbings: probe opened for attempted murders

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation into “attempted murders” four days after seven people were injured with a sharp metallic hook at a crowded Paris train station. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that her office asked for the man suspected in Wednesday’s attack to be detained pending further investigation. Authorities have said he was shot and wounded by police during the attack at the Gare du Nord train station. Although six victims, including a police officer, were immediately located, a seventh injured person who left the scene has since been found, according to the prosecutor’s statement. Beccuau says the identity of the alleged assailant remains to be formally established.

