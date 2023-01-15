Police: Ex-Afghan female lawmaker, guard shot dead at home

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard were shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul. She was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. It is the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the takeover. A local police chief said Mursal Nabizada and her guard were killed around 3 a.m. Saturday in the same room. Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover.

