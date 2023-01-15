Prada offers spare, cleansing looks at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — The Milan menswear runway is full of spare looks for next fall and winter, as if the fashion world is taking a deep breath, to see what happens next. Prada opened its runway show with tailored, slightly blocky suit jackets with sharp, wing-like collars that flapped gently with each step, secured and cushioned by just a wisp of colorful knitwear. The collars, reminiscent of the 1930s or ’70s and in retro geometric prints, gave a romantic touch to an otherwise spare and cleansing collection by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

