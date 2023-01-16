African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The four-day event celebrating African musicians across the continent culminated Sunday evening in a stadium on the outskirts of Senegalese capital Dakar. This was the eighth edition of AFRIMA and the first to be held in a French-speaking country. Nigeria has hosted most of the events including the last one in Lagos city in 2021. Organizers say AFRIMA aims to connect African musicians to global markets while embracing the continent’s cultural diversity and heritage. More than 9,000 entries were submitted for this year’s contest. That’s the highest since its inception in 2014. The winners beat out more than 380 entries in 39 categories representing five regions in Africa as well as the diaspora.

