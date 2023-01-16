Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus have been banned from the site of the Australian Open after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago. The governing body said the change was because those countries’ flags were causing disruption. One Russian flag was displayed during Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl’s victory over Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova on Court 14. Athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing at Wimbledon and team events such as the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup because of the war in Ukraine.

