France: March, Eiffel Tower display back Iran’s activists

PARIS (AP) — Up to 12,000 people have marched to the EU Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters. And the Eiffel Tower lit the night Monday with the slogan “Woman. Life. Freedom,” which embodies the protest movement spilling beyond Iran. The Eiffel Tower display also beamed the message, “Stop executions in Iran.” It was a tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September triggered demonstrations in Iran, along with arrests and executions. Protesters want the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran. The Strasbourg march was organized by Iranians in Europe on the 44th anniversary of the day Iran’s last shah left his country forever.

