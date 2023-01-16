In threat, Hamas releases video said to show captive Israeli

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has released a video of an Israeli it said was being held captive in the Gaza Strip, rare footage it described as a warning to Israel’s new army chief. On Monday, Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, shared a video purportedly showing Israeli prisoner Avera Mengistu pleading with the Israeli military to secure his freedom. It remained unclear when the video was taken. Mengistu, an Israeli of Ethiopian descent, independently crossed the Israeli fence that surrounds the blockaded Gaza Strip in 2014, following a devastating 50-day war between Israel and Hamas. The issue of Israelis in captivity is a highly emotional one in Israel.

