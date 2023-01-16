Islamic State claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead

KASINDI, Congo (AP) — Islamic extremists have claimed responsibility for a weekend bombing of a church in eastern Congo. Authorities say the attack killed at least 14 people. The Islamic State group and its news outlet Aamaq issued statements saying militants detonated an explosive device while people were praying inside the church on Sunday. Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel organization which is believed to have links to the the Islamic State group, have now carried out several attacks in Kasindi, which is located on the border with Uganda. Troops from Uganda’s army have deployed to eastern Congo to try to stem the violence, but the attacks have increased and spread.

