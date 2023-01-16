Nations express ‘deep concern’ at Israeli punitive measure

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 90 countries have expressed “deep concern” at Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the U.N. General Assembly’s request for an advisory opinion by the U.N.’s highest court on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. The signatories called in a statement released on Monday by the Palestinians for a reversal of the Israeli measures. They said regardless of their position on the assembly’s resolution, “we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.