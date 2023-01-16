New Israel army chief vows to keep politics out of military

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new army chief has vowed to keep the military free of politics, days after his predecessor spoke out against planned changes to military operations in the occupied West Bank. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi took office as the army chief of staff at a ceremony in Jerusalem on Monday. He is the first West Bank settler to serve as the military chief. He succeeds Aviv Kochavi, who on Friday spoke out in his first major interviews since taking command four years ago against dividing the military’s authority, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

