Nigeria presidential hopeful Obi pledges to fight corruption

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A leading Nigerian presidential candidate is pledging to fight the endemic corruption that has stifled growth for many years. Speaking at the international affairs think tank Chatham House on Monday, Peter Obi described Nigeria as “a failing state” in need of new political leadership. Obi, a former governor of Nigeria’s southeastern Anambra state, is one of 18 candidates running in the Feb 25 election. Obi is also promising to tackle insecurity at a time when thousands have been killed by armed gangs in Nigeria’s troubled northern region in the last year. Obi said he would conduct a dialogue with secessionists in Nigeria’s southeast.

