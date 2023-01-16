UK govt may veto Scotland’s gender self-recognition law

LONDON (AP) — The British government is considering blocking a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender. The Financial Times reported Monday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration was set to veto the Scottish law. The government said no decision has been made but that it had concerns about the law, “particularly around safety issues for women and children.” The law approved by the Scottish parliament last month allows people 16 or older to change the gender designation on their identity documents by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The law sets Scotland apart from the rest of the United Kingdom.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.