UK govt to veto Scotland’s gender self-recognition law

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will block a law designed to make it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender. Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said he was vetoing the bill approved by the Scottish parliament because of concern it conflicts with “Great Britain-wide equalities legislation” which guarantees women and girls access to single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and shelters. The Scottish bill allows people 16 or older to change the gender designation on their identity documents by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The Scottish government is likely to challenge Monday’s decision at the U.K. Supreme Court.

