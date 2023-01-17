Deep 6.1 earthquake shakes east Indonesia, no known damage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A deep earthquake has shaken eastern parts of Indonesia, but no serious damage or injuries have been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.1 earthquake was centered 91 miles under the sea south-southeast of Gorontalo. It shook parts of Gorontalo, North Sulawesi, North Maluku and Central Sulawesi provinces. No tsunami warning was issued. Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake in November killed at least 331 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.