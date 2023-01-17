Dutch police arrest suspected Islamic State security chief

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say that authorities have arrested a Syrian man who is suspected of having been a security chief for the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra extremist groups during Syria’s grinding civil war. The National Public Prosecutor’s Office said the 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. He is suspected of contributing to war crimes committed by IS in Syria. Prosecutors say he is suspected of holding “a managerial position in the security service of IS” from 2015-2018. He allegedly carried out the same work for Jabhat al-Nusra for two years prior to that. Prosecutors say he held both functions “in and around the Yarmouk refugee camp” south of Syrian capital Damascus.

