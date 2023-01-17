Fire kills 3 at German nursing home

BERLIN (AP) — Police are searching for the cause of a fire that killed three in a psychiatric nursing home in southern Germany. The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the fire, which broke out on the second floor of the home in Reutlingen late Tuesday, killed a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 73 and 88. They died from smoke inhalation, according to initial findings by rescue workers. A 57-year-old woman was seriously injured, while 11 people suffered minor injuries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.