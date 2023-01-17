NATO surveillance planes temporarily deployed to Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two of three NATO surveillance planes deployed temporarily to Romania have arrived at an air base near Bucharest. From there they will fly missions to monitor Russian military activity near the borders of the 30-nation military alliance. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes landed at Otopeni air base on Tuesday afternoon, with one more expected later. They are due to be based there for several weeks. The AWACS aircraft, which NATO refers to as its “eyes in the sky” belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in west Germany. They have large fuselage-mounted radar domes and can detect aircraft hundreds of kilometers away.

By STEPHEN McGRATH AND ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated Press

