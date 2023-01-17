Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his country plans to “join” the U.S. and Germany’s efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems. Rutte signaled the Netherlands intentions at the start of a White House meeting on Tuesday with President Joe Biden. It remains unclear if the Dutch will ultimately send Patriot systems, take part in training or offer some other assistance related to deployment of Patriots. The Dutch defense ministry said that Ukraine has asked the Netherlands to provide “Patriot capacity.” Biden also used Tuesday’s meeting to discuss U.S. efforts to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors through export restrictions.

By AAMER MADHANI and MIKE CORDER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.