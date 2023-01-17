Novak Djokovic gets warm Australian Open welcome, then wins

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to the Australian Open with a straight-set victory in the first round over Roberto Carballes Baena. Djokovic did not play at Melbourne Park in 2022 because his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19. He is still not vaccinated but the coronavirus restrictions have been eased. Djokovic is seeking a 10th title at the Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. That would tie rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis. The 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win over the 75th-ranked Carballes Baena marked Djokovic’s 22nd win in a row at Melbourne Park.

