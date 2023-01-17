Pope, ahead of Congo visit, sends prayers for church bombing

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the victims of a bombing on a Pentecostal church in eastern Congo. Islamic militants claimed the attack, which came two weeks before the pontiff is due to arrive in the country. Authorities say Sunday’s bombing in Kasindi, a town in North Kivu province, killed at least 14 people and injured more than 60. Francis addressed the telegram Tuesday to the head of the Church of Christ in Congo. He said he was offering his compassion and closeness to all the families affected by the tragedy.

