Shapiro takes oath of office as Pennsylvania’s new governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected behind the state’s ornate Capitol in Harrisburg, with lawmakers, members of Congress and others looking on. Shapiro succeeds term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party. Meanwhile, Democrat Austin Davis was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.

By MARC LEVY, BROOKE SCHULTZ and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

