EU lawmakers to vote after scandal suspect makes plea deal

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Union lawmakers are to vote on a candidate to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president suspected of involvement in a major corruption scandal. Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was removed from her post after she was taken into custody early last month facing charges of corruption, money laundering and membership of a criminal organization. Her political group, the center-left Socialists and Democrats, has been hardest hit by the affair. It’s named Luxembourg lawmaker Marc Angel to replace Kaili and he seems likely to win the endorsement vote. Wednesday’s vote comes a day after a key suspect in the cash-for-influence scandal made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect that more names might surface.

