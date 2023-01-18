Indiana man charged after son in diaper points gun at people

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man faces felony charges after his diaper-clad 4-year-old son was seen pointing a loaded handgun at people outside their apartment. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that the 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with two counts of neglect of a dependent and one count of dangerous control of a firearm. He is scheduled for an initial hearing Thursday. Court documents say officers were called Saturday to an apartment in the Indianapolis suburb of Beech Grove, where they found the gun and surveillance video showing the boy with a weapon. It’s unclear whether the man and child are related. The affidavit said the boy was in the man’s care while the mother was sick.

