Israeli military kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian media say Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli-Palestinian violence continued to surge. The official news agency Wafa identified the dead early Thursday as Jawad Bawatqa and Adham Jabarin. They were shot in the Jenin refugee camp. Bawatqa was a teacher and Jabarin was clamed by a military wing affiliated with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party as a fighter. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Seventeen Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the West Bank since the year began. With nearly 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, 2022 was the deadliest since 2004.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.