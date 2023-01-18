Israeli military kills Palestinian teacher, militant in raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials and media reports say Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian schoolteacher and a militant during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the men were killed early Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp. The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said one of the dead was a teacher. The other was clamed by a militia group as a fighter. The Israeli military said forces came under heavy fire and shot back. Seventeen Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the West Bank since the year began.

