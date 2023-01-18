Judge orders release of video of inmate who mutilated self

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled that video detailing the treatment of a death row inmate who cut off his penis while on suicide watch must be made public. The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by inmate Henry Hodges. He had accused the state of providing inadequate care and subjecting him to abuse, accusations denied by the state. The judge said Thursday that some video evidence taken inside the prison should be released, calling the treatment of a mentally ill inmate a matter of public concern. Hodges was sentenced to death for his conviction in the 1990 killing of a telephone repairman.

