Jury selection begins for 3 in rapper XXXTentacion’s slaying

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are on trial. Jury selection began Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Opening statements are expected in early February. The trial is expected to last into March.

