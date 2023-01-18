Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education. It’s a legal challenge that’s important for other disabled students and their families. The question before the justices during arguments Wednesday involved a federal law that guarantees disabled students an education that’s specific to their needs. Liberal and conservative justices suggested they were inclined to rule for the student, Miguel Luna Perez. His lawyer said that for 12 years, the public school system in Sturgis, Michigan, “neglected Miguel, denied him an education and lied to his parents about the progress he was allegedly making in school.”

