Meg Medina is new ambassador for young people’s literature

NEW YORK (AP) — Novelist Meg Medina is the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, a selection made by the Library of Congress. Medina, a Cuban American whose books include the acclaimed middle grade novel “Merci Suárez Changes Gears,” is the eighth National Ambassador. Medina, the first Hispanic ambassador, succeeds Jason Reynolds and will serve two years. She hopes to build relationships between families and libraries and host ”book talks” with kids around the country. Previous ambassadors include Jacqueline Woodson, Walter Dean Myers and Katherine Paterson.

