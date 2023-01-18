Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. Court documents unsealed Tuesday include a list of 15 things taken from Bryan Kohberger’s campus apartment at Washington State University. No weapons were among the seized items. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the neighboring town of Moscow, Idaho. He has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in June.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.