Strykers, Bradleys likely in huge US aid package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for Ukraine that U.S. officials say is likely to total as much as $2.6 billion. It’s expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles and at least 50 Bradley armored vehicles to allow Ukrainian forces to move more quickly and security on the front lines. The officials say the numbers could change as the Biden administration goes through final deliberations on the package. An announcement is expected later this week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been made public.

By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

