Transgender youth reemerge as statehouse focal point in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is among a group of more than 10 states that is considering limiting transgender kids from receiving certain health care, including puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. The proposals reflect how lawmakers in red states are continuing to make matters related to gender, sexuality and youth central to their legislative agenda. LGBTQ families and their advocates argue decision-making should be left to doctors and patients and say given the disproportionately high suicide rates facing transgender youth, questions about treatment are often a matter of life or death. Republican lawmakers argue the government needs to regulate the growing field of transgender health care to protect children from irreversible treatments.

