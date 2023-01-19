Jurors hear from man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has heard testimony from an Arkansas man who infamously propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago. At his trial Thursday, Richard “Bigo” Barnett said he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when he unwittingly entered Pelosi’s office and encountered two news photographers. He said one of the photographers told him to “act natural,” so he lounged back in a chair and flung his legs onto the desk. Prosecutors say Barnett had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol and invaded Pelosi’s office.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.