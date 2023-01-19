Pakistani Taliban kill 3 policemen in northwestern region
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say militants armed with assault rifles and hand grenades stormed a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that killed three officers and wounded two. Thursday’s attack took place in Jamrud, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. A district police chief said one of the attackers blew himself up and a search was underway to track down the other militants, who fled the scene when police from a nearby area were dispatched to respond to the attack. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is separate but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.