Rio Holocaust Memorial remembers Jewish victims – and others
By ELÉONORE HUGHES
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro has opened the doors to a Holocaust Memorial that honors not only Jewish victims, but also lesser-known groups likewise persecuted by the Nazi regime, including artists, anarchists, masons, Roma people, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay people and the disabled. Curators hope that the memorial, perched atop one of Rio’s shapely hills with a view of Sugarloaf Mountain and the Guanabara Bay, becomes a pilgrimage site for a diverse audience. The idea was born three decades ago, but works only got off the ground with a municipal ordnance passed in January 2018 allowing for its creation.