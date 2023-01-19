Settlement sets up education fund in Pa. school abuse case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A $3 million settlement will establish a fund for former students as part of a lawsuit alleging abuse and deprivation of education at a now-shuttered Pennsylvania juvenile justice facility. Lawyers announced the settlement Wednesday with the Chester County Intermediate Unit. Former Glen Mills Schools could receive both cash payments for those who experienced or witnessed abuse and money to pay for or reimburse educational expenses from the fund. Lawyers say 1,600 students who meet certain age limitations are eligible to file for the fund. The distribution of the awards is slated to begin next year.

