Spanish, French leaders meet to sign friendship treaty

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Barcelona to strengthen relations between the European neighbors by signing a friendship treaty. The one-day summit in Barcelona comes amid a day of widespread strikes and protests on the other side of the Pyrenees against Macron’s bid to increase the minimum retirement age. Sánchez and Macron are to sign a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between their countries. Catalan separatists have rallied near the museum where they are meeting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.