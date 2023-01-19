Study: Non-infectious diseases cause early death in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A British-based medical journal says Pakistan has made progress over infectious diseases but now struggles against cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer as causes of early deaths. The study published Thursday in The Lancet Global Health journal said the impoverished Islamic nation’s challenges have been sharpened by the coronavirus pandemic and last summer’s devastating floods. The report is the work of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine and is based on the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study. It focused on three decades of health data, in collaboration with a Pakistani university and health officials. It says some steps taken by Pakistan have increased life expectancy.

