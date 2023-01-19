Suspect in EU corruption case aims at detention conditions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament Vice President at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the EU assembly are worried by her detention conditions. They asked for her release during a hearing at a Brussels courthouse Thursday. Eva Kaili, a Greek European lawmaker, was removed from her VP post after she was taken into custody early last month on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing. The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.

