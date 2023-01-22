12 people injured in shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the rest are listed as stable. No arrests have been made in the shooting. The shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1:30 a.m. That is according to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. While no arrests have been made and the motive for the shootings is unknown, McKneely said the police department does have leads. No additional information about the shooting was provided.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.