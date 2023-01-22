Extremists storm govt office in Somalia’s capital; 5 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government says five civilians were killed when al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in the capital. The founder of an ambulance service told The Associated Press his team collected at least 16 wounded people from the scene of Sunday’s attack. A staff member at the Banadir Regional Administration headquarter said the attack began with a suicide bombing before gunmen entered and exchanged fire with security guards. The staffer says security forces rescued most of the people inside the building. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the assault. Al-Shabab often carries out attacks in Somalia’s capital.

