Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is rallying supporters against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade. Speaking Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, Harris invoked fundamental American values such as freedom to make the case for protecting abortion access despite the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate constitutional protections for it. The White House is trying to show it’s determined to restore abortion rights, even though there’s little chance of progress on that front in Washington. Debates over abortion are playing out today in individual statehouses rather than in the halls of Congress or before the Supreme Court.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

