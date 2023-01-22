Italy’s FM meets with Egyptian officials on migration, Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Italy’s chief diplomat has held talks Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo that focused on ties between the two countries, migration, and the political stalemate in the conflict-stricken Libya. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. He said they discussed energy security, economic cooperation and stability in the Mediterranean. He said the talks also discussed the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian graduate student who was kidnapped, tortured, and killed in Cairo in 2016, and that of Patrick George Zaki, an Egyptian activist studying in Bologna who had been detained for nearly two years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.