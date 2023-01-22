Transformation and East-meets-West cap Paris menswear week

PARIS (AP) — As Paris Fashion Week bids farewell to the menswear season, the final day of shows includes collections from Maison Margiela and Sacai. It was East meets West for lauded South Korean designer Woo Youngmi, whose show on Sunday was more than meets the eye. The current Western obsession with Korean pop culture inspired Woo to take a look at the shifting relationship between Korea and the West over time. Transformation was at the heart of a disruptive, fashion-forward co-ed Sacai show. Haute couture collections, including from powerhouse Dior, are set to go on display starting Monday in the French capital.

