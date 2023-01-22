Turkish Muslims protest Quran-burning in Sweden

ISTANBUL (AP) — Outrage over a Quran-burning protest in Sweden produced a second day of protests in Turkey. Some 250 people gathered outside the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul, where a photo of Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan was set on fire. Paludan burned Islam’s holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, sparking protests in Istanbul and Ankara that night. Participants in Sunday’s event carried a banner that said “We condemn Sweden’s state-supported Islamophobia.” A sign on a window of the Swedish Consulate read, “We do not share that book-burning idiot’s view.” The protests have renewed concerns about Turkey holding up Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.