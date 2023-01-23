60 of the Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal have handed to relatives the bodies of 60 of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week. Rescuers are still searching for two bodies at the site where a Yeti Airlines flight crashed at the resort town of Pokhara. The airline said that among the 10 other bodies recovered, six will be returned to relatives soon and four others still need to be identified. The twin-engine ATR 72-500 plummeted into a gorge while on approach to the newly opened airport in the foothills of the Himalayas. While it’s still not clear what caused the crash, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why.

