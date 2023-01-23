Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown. Police said Monday that a student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition. The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps. Emergency crews were called to the school, located in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

