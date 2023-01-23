Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man imprisoned for more than 20 years after his conviction for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting the Big Island will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case. A petition filed Monday outlines additional evidence in one of Hawaii’s biggest murder cases. The 1991 attack of 23-year-old Dana Ireland remained unsolved for years, despite gaining major national attention. The Innocence Project in New York and Hawaii say new DNA and other evidence prove Albert “Ian” Schweitzer’s innocence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.