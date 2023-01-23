Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say they have arrested a Russian man who is reportedly a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway. Police said Monday Andrey Medvedev was arrested on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally. A spokesman for Norway’s immigration police said it’s being assessed whether Medvedev should remain in detention. Medvedev, who says he fears for his life, is believed to have illegally entered Norway earlier this month by crossing the border from Russia. In a video posted by the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before he crossed into the Scandinavian country.

